Cincinnati Bengals great Chad Johnson has new allegations to share regarding the physical altercation that transpired between DK Metcalf and a Detroit Lions fan. The Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver took a swing at the individual during Sunday's game, prompting the NFL to review the exchange. Johnson alleges there is more to the story, however.

The retired WR, also known as Chad Ochocinco, revealed on the “Nightcap” podcast he “got word” that the man called Metcalf a racial slur and made a crude comment about his mother, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. According to the fan, all he did was call the two-time Pro Bowler by his full name. Obviously, someone is lying.

Metcalf has history with the individual in question. While playing for the Seattle Seahawks last season, he reported the Lions fan to team security, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.