DK Metcalf stole the show in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 24-21 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, but he does not want to take all the credit.

The Pittsburgh star made the biggest play of the NFL's first-ever game in Dublin, Ireland, hauling in an 80-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers. But he thinks fellow Steelers wideout Calvin Austin III was just as important in making that play happen.

“I don’t think any of that happens without [Calvin Austin III] running his butt off on the backside,” Metcalf told reporters after Pittsburgh's victory in Dublin.

DK Metcalf credits Calvin Austin III for helping open things up on the 80-yard TD: “I don’t think any of that happens without CA running his butt off on the backside.” pic.twitter.com/zS1dGSdK15 — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

On the play, Metcalf caught a 15-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers near the middle of the field at the 35, cut in between two Vikings defenders, and hauled his way into the end zone. Austin III caught up to Metcalf and fended off a defender who had an angle to tackle his teammate at the four-yard line and threw a big block to help Metcalf secure the touchdown. The touchdown gave the Steelers a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter, which they ultimately never relinquished.

Metcalf was Pittsburgh's biggest star on Sunday, leading the Steelers to victory to secure a 3-1 record to start the season. He secured 126 yards on five receptions in total, along with his touchdown, to lead the team in receiving yards on the day.

Austin III only had two receptions for 13 yards in the victory after having an excellent start to the season, but his impact went far beyond the box score for the Steelers. The block he threw for Metcalf was arguably just as important as the 139 yards and two touchdowns he started the season with.

The Steelers will have a bye week in Week 5 as they return home from their overseas trip to Dublin. They will look to keep the good times rolling on Oct. 12 when they take on the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North divisional clash at 1 p.m. ET.