On Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs with a wild win over the divisional rival Baltimore Ravens, claiming the AFC North crown and a home postseason game in the process. This game took several twists and turns in the final few minutes, but ultimately, the Steelers were able to prevail thanks to a missed field goal from the Ravens in the waning seconds.

Now, the Steelers have a home game against the Houston Texans on Monday night, with the winner moving on to the divisional round of the playoffs, and recently, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin provided a key injury update for that contest.

Mike Tomlin says there were some ‘bumps and bruises associated with play' vs. Ravens, but they came out of it relatively well,” reported Brooke Pryor of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

“We're a relatively healthy group as we lean in on the single-elimination tournament,” said Tomlin, per Pryor.

Sunday's game against Baltimore marked the return of star pass rusher TJ Watt to the lineup after a partially collapsed lung briefly hospitalized him and kept him out of the Steelers' lineup for multiple weeks. Although he didn't play as much as he would during a typical game, the hope is that his conditioning and injury recovery will continue to progress as the Steelers have a long week ahead of their playoff matchup against Houston.

Overall, Steelers fans are likely cautiously optimistic heading into this matchup after Aaron Rodgers showed that he can still turn back the clock when he needs to with his performance against the Ravens, particularly in the fourth quarter of that game.

In any case, the Steelers and Texans are set to square off on Monday evening at 8:15 pm ET from Pittsburgh, with the winner moving on and the loser going home.