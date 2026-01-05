Acclaimed rapper and Pittsburgh Steelers' superfan Snoop Dogg was recently left joyous after the team's nail-biting win over the Baltimore Ravens.

On Jan. 4, 2026, the Steelers defeated the Ravens 26-24 and clinched the AFC North title. With their win, the Pittsburgh Steelers also secured a spot in the playoffs. The Steelers' Sunday Night Football win secured a playoff berth in a dramatic conclusion to the season.

Snoop soon uploaded a status on his social media, expressing his delight and excitement over the news. “Playoff bound!! Steeler gang [football emoji].”

Dogg is a long-time Steelers supporter. Often publicly showcasing his support for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he is usually present at Steelers games. Apart from his fandom for the Pittsburgh team, Snoop Dogg is also an ardent Aaron Rodgers fan, once hugging him before their game, in a video that then went viral.

The Pittsburgh Steelers won on a missed FG by the Ravens

Article Continues Below

The Steelers and Ravens both contested in an extremely closely-fought game, with both teams going over one another consistently. However, the decisive moment came in the match's final few seconds.

In the game's final moments, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with Isaiah Likely, converting a fourth-down attempt with fourteen seconds remaining. This positioned the team for a potential game-winning field goal by Loop. However, kicker Tyler Loop missed a game-winning 44-yard field goal, essentially leading to the Steelers' victory.

Loop, who has connected on almost 90% of his field goals during his rookie year, missed the game-deciding kick. The win marked the 37th game-winning drive for Rodgers, who is now set to play in his 23rd playoff game, although it will be his first in four years. The Steelers will now play the Houston Texans on Jan. 13, 2026, in the NFL Wild Card Round.