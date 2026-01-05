The Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans can breathe a sigh of relief after they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 26-24 on Sunday. Fortunately for them, Ravens kicker Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal with no time on the clock.

As a result, the Steelers are in the playoffs. However, had things gone differently with Aaron Rodgers, it likely was a different scenario. In the fourth quarter, Rodgers' communication system in his helmet wasn't working, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

The Steelers were trailing by four with under six minutes left in the game. Ultimately, Rodgers had to use the team's two remaining timeouts. Also, the replacement helmet he used didn't work.

After the game, Rodgers explained the situation, per Brogan Noey of Steeler Nation.

“I couldn't hear anything.” Rodgers said. “In that situation, because of the personnel we had on the field — we had big personnel on the field, I mean Spence [Anderson] was in the game — There's not a whole lot of plays we can get to, that I can just call kind of off the cuff. We did it on the one, and I was just thinking, ‘This is way too important. We're down four, we need a touchdown here, who cares about the timeouts at this point?' I couldn't believe though when we got the replacement helmet that that one didn't work either.”

However, he noticed the problem at just the right time. The 42-year-old threw for 294 yards and one touchdown against the Ravens. This season, Rodgers has 3,322 passing yards to his name, 24 touchdowns, a 65.7% pass completion rate, and a 94.8 QB rating.