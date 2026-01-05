The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially heading back to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2021, and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers could not hide his emotions following the high-stakes achievement.

After a grueling season that culminated in a narrow 26-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, the 42-year-old signal-caller admitted that securing a postseason berth was a rare and candid milestone for this stage of his career.

Rodgers expressed deep gratitude for his teammates, noting that the tension of the final moments, specifically watching the Ravens miss a game-winning field goal, was a nerve-racking reminder of why he still plays the game.

For a quarterback who spent his previous seasons in what he described as football purgatory, this AFC North title represents both redemption and a fresh opportunity to compete for a championship in January.

Article Continues Below

In the midst of the postgame celebrations, a lighthearted but telling exchange took place between two of the team’s defensive leaders. According to Jori Epstein on X, formerly Twitter, star outside linebacker T.J. Watt poked fun at defensive captain Cam Heyward, joking that the new division champion hat would not fit Heyward’s head.

Head coach Mike Tomlin reinforced this serious tone, even while delivering one of his trademark colorful quotes regarding the nature of the win. When asked how he would have felt if the Ravens’ kicker, Tyler Loop, had made the 44-yard attempt that would have ended Pittsburgh’s season, Tomlin famously remarked that if his aunt had male parts, she would be his uncle.

The veteran coach used the analogy to emphasize that he does not live in hypotheticals; the Steelers won the game through a complete team effort and a season-high 294 passing yards from Rodgers.

With the return of key players and a renewed sense of belief led by Rodgers and a focused defense, Pittsburgh is no longer just happy to be in the dance.