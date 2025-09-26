The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, with the game taking place in Dublin, Ireland. However, just days before kicking off, it appears Jaylen Warren suddenly popped up on the latest injury report, and his status is now up in the air.

Warren, who is 26 years old, was added to the Steelers' injury report, as he's dealing with an issue with his knee, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The fourth-year running back is listed as questionable for the game. Pelissero also reports that tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. are questionable with their own injury designations.

“The Steelers added RB Jaylen Warren (knee) to the injury report, and he's questionable for Sunday vs. Minnesota. TE Jonnu Smith (hip) and CB Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) are also questionable.”

Article Continues Below

Warren stepped into the starting running back role this season after the Steelers let Najee Harris walk in free agency. Through three games played this season, Warren has played a key role out of the backfield, contributing to both the running and passing game. So far, he has accumulated 132 rushing yards, 11 receptions, 142 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown.

Jaylen Warren has been one of the most crucial pieces of the Steelers' offense. He is currently the team leader in rushing yards, receptions, and receiving yards. If he's unable to play Sunday against the Vikings, Pittsburgh could be without one of its most versatile weapons.

And if that is the case, then Kenneth Gainwell is expected to get the start, while rookie Kaleb Johnson could also see some more opportunities as well. The Steelers will closely monitor Jaylen Warren in the coming days and likely won't announce his official status until 90 minutes before the game, scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m. EST.