The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without star outside linebacker Alex Highsmith for their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland.

The team confirmed on Thursday that Highsmith, sidelined by a high ankle sprain sustained in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, will not travel with the team and is officially ruled out for Sunday’s game. He missed last week’s game against the New England Patriots, as well as Wednesday and Thursday practices this week.

Highsmith, 28, has contended with injuries recently. He suffered a groin injury during training camp in early August but returned in time for Week 1. In 2024, he missed three games with a groin ailment and three games due to an ankle injury, although he never went inactive during the first four years of his career after being drafted in the third round, 102nd overall, by Pittsburgh in 2020.

Having played sparingly before his injury, Highsmith showcased his impact early this season. In Week 1 against the New York Jets, he recorded one sack and eight pressures across 57 defensive snaps. In Week 2 versus Seattle, he played only 10 snaps before exiting with the ankle injury.

A Charlotte 49ers product, Highsmith was a two-time first-team All-Conference USA selection and a third-team All-American in 2019. In the NFL, he led the league in forced fumbles in 2022 with five and finished that season with a team-high 14.5 sacks. He signed a four-year, $68 million extension with Pittsburgh in July 2023. Over his NFL career, Highsmith has totaled 63 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 2022, seven sacks and 57 tackles in 2023, and six sacks with 45 tackles in 2024.

Highsmith’s absence has opened opportunities for other defenders, most notably Nick Herbig, who started in his place. Herbig has responded impressively, recording seven pressures and an interception against the Seahawks, and a strip sack along with eight pressures against New England.

The Steelers’ pass rush remains effective even without Highsmith. Last week against the Patriots, the team recorded five sacks, including two by T.J. Watt, who signed a three-year, $123 million extension prior to training camp. Watt’s performance, coupled with contributions from Herbig and rookie Jack Sawyer, has helped maintain pressure on opposing quarterbacks despite Highsmith’s absence.

Pittsburgh hopes Highsmith can return following their Week 5 bye and potentially play against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, although a precise timeline remains uncertain.

In the meantime, the Steelers will rely on their depth at outside linebacker to compensate for the absence of one of their premier pass-rushers. The team currently ranks fifth in the league in yards allowed per game (386.0) and 11th in points allowed (25.7), showing both vulnerabilities and areas for improvement as they prepare for their international clash in Dublin.