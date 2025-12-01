The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 31-14 on Sunday, falling to 2-10 on the season. While it has been a lost season for Vegas, they have a superstar on offense who showed his talents in Week 13. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers scored two touchdowns on Sunday, and quarterback Geno Smith praised him for the performance.

“He does things not many guys can do.”#Raiders QB Geno Smith on Brock Bowers’ 2 TD day with just four targets, including a one-handed catch of the year candidate. “We got to continue to find ways to get him in space and get him the ball.” pic.twitter.com/T7e3GZDGxL — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) December 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Brock Bowers is a tremendous player. We see it week in and week out. He makes plays all over the field. He does things not many guys can do. We've gotta continue to find ways to get him in space and get him the ball. But he's a great player,” Smith said at his press conference, per Nick Walters.

The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after Week 12's dismal loss to the Cleveland Browns. With Greg Olson calling plays on Sunday, things were not much better. But they targeted Bowers in the red zone, which had been a complaint in the past. The second-year tight end caught two touchdowns, including a Catch of the Year candidate.

HOW DID BROCK BOWERS MAKE THIS CATCH 😳 LVvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/RhN24iTIx6 — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

Bowers broke all kinds of rookie records last year, but has had a disappointing sophomore campaign. A knee injury diminished his ability for a few weeks before he landed on the shelf. In his first game back, he caught three touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Those were his only three touchdowns of the season before Sunday's explosion.

The Raiders are playing out the string in a lost season. Both Smith and head coach Pete Carroll could be out the door after just one year in Vegas. But Bowers, along with defensive end Maxx Crosby and running back Ashton Jeanty, is a piece to build around. His epic day on Sunday is just another highlight on his already long reel. Can the Raiders make the most of his career in the near future?