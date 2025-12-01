The New York Jets beat the Atlanta Falcons 27-24 on a last-second field goal on Sunday. Despite their third win in five games, the story of their season remains the fire sale at the NFL trade deadline. The trade of Sauce Gardner was stunning, and a play on Sunday showed a big reason why they made it. Jets coach Aaron Glenn praised wide receiver Adonai Mitchell after his first NFL touchdown.

“He was never a throw-in,” Glenn said, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. “He was a guy that we wanted. I just look forward to seeing him progress as the season goes and for him coming back next year and being a huge part of what we're doing.”

Tyrod goes DEEP to AD Mitchell for the 52-yard TD! ATLvsNYJ on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/1Vn37w4nNN — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gardner was traded from the Jets to the Indianapolis Colts for two first-round picks and Mitchell. The wide receiver made 23 catches on 55 targets in his rookie season. His second season was not off to a great start in Indy when the Jets came calling. Now, after a horrendous game against the New England Patriots, Mitchell has made his mark.

When the trade broke on deadline day, it was presented as ‘Gardner for two first-round picks.‘ That makes sense, as it showed the Jets' desire to rebuild even after giving the corner a four-year extension. Mitchell was seen as a throw-in, especially considering he had just 152 yards at the time. Now, Glenn says that was far from the truth as his talent starts to break through.

The Jets and Falcons both struggled to put together a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. After three straight punts with a combined zero yards, New York started moving the ball with 35 seconds to go. Nick Folk saved the day with a 56-yard field goal to win the game.

The Jets are 3-9 and welcome the Miami Dolphins to MetLife Stadium in Week 14. While they are out of playoff contention, it is a key game if they want to stop Miami's momentum.