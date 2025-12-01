The New York Jets earned a dramatic 27-24 win over the Atlanta Falcons, sealing it with a 56-yard game-winning kick from Nick Folk as the clock ran out. This was New York's third win in a season full of struggles and late-game heartbreaks.

The mood shifted quickly after the final whistle, when head coach Aaron Glenn used the win to address narratives questioning the team’s identity, delivering a strong message centered on resilience and unity with long-term purpose.

“These guys never quit. They get bashed, everybody on this team gets bashed for everything and it's okay because we know exactly what we're trying to do. We're going to continue to just block out all the noise and keep our focus straight ahead on that vision that we've got on what we're trying to build as a team.” Glenn said after the game, via SNY Jets

Running back Breece Hall, fresh off a 19-carry, 68-yard outing that included a tone-setting two-yard touchdown following a Falcons muffed punt, publicly co-signed the sentiment.

His postgame social message, clean and direct, came via X, formerly Twitter, where he dropped the bulls-eye emoji, signaling alignment with head coach Glenn’s vision.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor piloted the offense efficiently despite a lopsided yardage gap, throwing 19 of 33 for 172 yards with one touchdown and adding another score on the ground.

On the opposite sideline, the Falcons continued spiraling, losing six of their last seven. Kirk Cousins threw for 234 yards and a touchdown, and Bijan Robinson rushed for 142 yards with a score, but Atlanta couldn’t land the final punch.

With their ground attack now showing shape and Hall positioned for more volume in Week 14 against the AFC East rivals Dolphins' (5-7) defense, the Jets (3-9) have a chance to gain some momentum as the 2025 season draws to a close.