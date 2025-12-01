The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders in dominating fashion on Sunday. Allowing them to log back into the rivalry. After a 31-14 win that pushed the Chargers to 8-4 and dropped the Raiders to 2-10 and a sixth straight loss, the Chargers’ social media team twisted the knife.

They posted the final score graphic with the Raiders logo in the background and a three-word caption that Raider Nation will not forget anytime soon: “Oooo it stank.”

pic.twitter.com/2RmOUbiO6p — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

On the field, Justin Herbert did most of the deodorizing. The Chargers quarterback played through a broken bone in his left, non-throwing hand, completing 15 of 20 passes for 151 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, per ESPN’s box score. He hit Quentin Johnston for a 10-yard score and later found Ladd McConkey from 7 yards out, all while operating almost exclusively from the shotgun.

The ground game did the rest. Rookie running back Kimani Vidal ripped off a 59-yard touchdown and finished with 25 carries for 126 yards and a score, while Jaret Patterson added 54 yards and a late 2-yard touchdown plunge. Los Angeles rolled up 192 rushing yards and 341 total yards to the Raiders’ 156.

Geno Smith put up a clean stat line for Las Vegas, 18 of 23 for 165 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, but most of that came while chasing the game. Tight end Brock Bowers caught both scores, yet the Raiders went just 2 of 8 on third down and never seriously threatened after halftime.

The frustration boiled over late when Maxx Crosby shoved Herbert to the ground well after a play, an incident that went viral and only fueled Chargers fans’ gloating online. Herbert now heads for hand surgery on Monday, with the Chargers optimistic he can keep playing.