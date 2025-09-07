The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets are embroiled in a hotly contested Week 1 matchup. But as the Steelers look to earn a victory, one of their top cornerbacks suffered a concerning injury.

Joey Porter Jr was forced to head into the blue medical tent with an undisclosed injury, via Nick Farabuagh of Penn Live. Porter has been able to return to the sideline, via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. However, there is no word an exactly the injury Porter suffered or the severity.

Both the Steelers and Jets have torched each other's defenses throughout the matchup. While Aaron Rodgers brought Pittsburgh back to take a brief lead, Justin Fields led New York back in front. It's now coming down to the wire between the Steelers and Jets.

Article Continues Below

Beyond just Week 1, though, Porter is one of Pittsburgh's top cornerbacks. The team traded for Jalen Ramsey during the offseason, but he plays a versatile role all over the field; as evident with him moving outside to account for Porter's loss. While Pittsburgh has Darius Slay as well, Porter's involvement in the secondary is crucial for consistent success.

The fact he has been able to return to the sideline is a good thing. Even if he doesn't suit up again in Week 1, it's at least a sign that his injury didn't force him to go to the locker room. Regardless of what happens for the remainder of the Jets matchup, the Steelers are sure to provide a Porter update after the final whistle.