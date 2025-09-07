The New York Jets are rolling on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. New York didn't punt in the first half of their game with Pittsburgh. That is the first time since 1991 that the Jets didn't punt in the first half, per the team.

New York took a lead into the half against the Steelers. Jets quarterback Justin Fields threw a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, to give the squad a lead late in the first quarter. Pittsburgh battled back, and it has turned out to be a very entertaining game.

The game is also the first contest for new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn. Glenn, who used to play for the franchise, is now head coach after working previously as defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

The game also features an interesting quarterback matchup. Jets play caller Fields played last season for Pittsburgh, while Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers played last year in New York.

Sunday's game is also the first time the Jets have played the Steelers to open an NFL season.

The Jets hope to return to the AFC Playoffs

It has been more than a decade since New York made the playoffs. Jets fans are exhausted at having to watch their team struggle year after year.

There are a lot of new faces this year for the franchise. Not only is Glenn the new head coach, but Fields is the team's new starting quarterback. New York is even breaking in a new general manager in Darren Mougey, who brought the pieces together for 2025.

Time will tell if New York can finally end their playoff drought. A win over the Steelers Sunday would certainly get fans excited.