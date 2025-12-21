Kenneth Gainwell might be the Pittsburgh Steelers' backup running back, but he just recorded their best touchdown catch of the year.

Gainwell has spent most of the year working behind Jaylen Warren, but he has been arguably the team's most important offensive player over the last month. He continued his 2025 season breakout with a ridiculous touchdown catch just before halftime in Week 16.

Gainwell lined up as a wideout as the Steelers took a 2nd-and-10 play from the Detroit Lions' 45-yard line. After getting dragged down by Alex Anzalone down the sideline, Gainwell hauled in a ridiculous catch while lying down before popping back to his feet and scampering into the end zone.

KENNETH GAINWELL WHAT A PLAY 🤯 The Steelers tie the game right before halftime! pic.twitter.com/FjOzDAPQTi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Referees ruled him down by contact at first, but the replay showed that he was not touched, and the play was deemed a touchdown after discussion.

Article Continues Below

The touchdown was the Steelers' first of the game and knotted the score at 10 at the break. Anzalone was penalized for pass interference, which was declined.

Gainwell entered the break with a team-high 52 receiving yards on three catches. He struggled to get going on the ground in the first half, but continues to be Pittsburgh's go-to player in clutch moments.

Gainwell is now up to seven touchdowns on the year, tying DK Metcalf for the most on the team. He has reached paydirt four times since Week 11.

Gainwell's touchdown extended his career-best streak that began in the middle of November. Despite playing with Warren in the lineup, Gainwell entered Week 16 averaging 88 scrimmage yards per game in his last five.