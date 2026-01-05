The Pittsburgh Steelers should enjoy their season-ending win against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. They deserve it after surviving a back-breaking affair. But for coach Mike Tomlin, they should save the bigger celebration for their real mission.

The Steelers beat the Ravens, 26-24, to rule the AFC North for the first time since 2020. They earned a ticket to the playoffs and eliminated the Ravens.

While they have momentum on their side, Tomlin stressed that the job is far from finished.

“We're AFC North champions. That sounds good and it feels good. But we didn't come here for that. We're here for what lies ahead,” said Tomlin, as quoted by Post-Gazette Sports' Brian Batko.

The 53-year-old Tomlin, the longest-tenured coach in the NFL, has seen it all, and he knows that they cannot celebrate too much. The Steelers will host the Houston Texans in the wild-card round on Monday.

Tomlin also acknowledged the long-standing rivalry between Pittsburgh and Baltimore. He and coach John Harbaugh battled for the 40th time, and it proved to be an unforgettable one.

“That's another one in the history of this series, man,” added Tomlin.

Tomlin tallied his 193rd win in the regular season, tying legendary coach Chuck Noll for the franchise record and for ninth on the NFL's all-time list.

Aaron Rodgers starred for the Steelers, going 31-of-47 for a season-high 294 yards. His lone touchdown pass, a 26-yard throw to Calvin Austin III, proved to be the game-winner.

The Steelers haven't made it past the wild-card round since 2018.