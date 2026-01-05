The Pittsburgh Steelers got a huge boost against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday as TJ Watt returned from a lung injury.

It was perfect timing for the Steelers since they were battling the Ravens for the division title. Watt's presence alone immediately improved their defense.

The 31-year-old linebacker even made a huge play in the third quarter after intercepting Lamar Jackson's pass off a deflection. The game was tied at 10-10 at that point.

T.J. Watt intercepts Lamar Jackson off the deflection

Watt last played in Week 14, incidentally, against the Ravens. He logged six total tackles and one quarterback hit in their victory.

He did not waste any time making an impact in their rematch as the Steelers look to rule the AFC North for the first time since 2020.

The former Defensive Player of the Year could have suited up in Week 17 versus the Cleveland Browns after returning to practice last week, but Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said they chose to err on the side of caution.

Tomlin, however, maintained that he fully trusts Watt in shaking off the rust after his extended layoff.

“I doubt that TJ is ever out of football shape or conditioning over the course of a 12-month calendar. I just know how he lives his life and how he prepares and how thoughtful he is in terms of what he puts in his body and how he trains. So I don't imagine that component of it being a major concern,” said Tomlin in a report from ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

As of writing, the Steelers are ahead by a slim margin against the Ravens in the fourth quarter.