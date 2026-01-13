The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their season end in damaging fashion as another January collapse added to a growing postseason narrative. The playoff loss carried historic weight, as the Steelers playoff losing streak extended a trend that has reshaped the Mike Tomlin era in Pittsburgh and intensified scrutiny around the franchise.

The loss came Monday night at Acrisure Stadium, where the Steelers fell 30-6 vs. the Houston Texans. What began as a competitive matchup unraveled after halftime as the Texans seized control through defensive pressure and short fields. The Steelers postseason streak without a playoff victory now stands at seven games, stretching back to January 2017.

Attention immediately shifted to the historical implications of the result. The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov shared the broader context on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting how the Steelers Wild Card loss placed Tomlin into company that had stood alone for years.

“Mike Tomlin has now tied Marvin Lewis for the longest postseason losing streak with 7 straight losses.”

The comparison carries league-wide significance. Marvin Lewis previously held the mark during his tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals, where strong regular season teams repeatedly failed to translate success into playoff wins. Tomlin now shares that distinction despite never recording a losing season, making the Steelers postseason streak more jarring given organizational expectations.

The Steelers playoff loss also reinforced familiar issues. Offensive rhythm disappeared, protection faltered, and Houston dictated tempo throughout the second half. The defeat snapped a long-standing Monday night home advantage and closed the season with unresolved questions.

As the offseason begins, the Steelers face renewed scrutiny. The Tomlin era and the ongoing postseason streak will remain central until postseason results finally shift the narrative.