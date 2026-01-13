The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a brutal loss to the Houston Texans, 30-6, in their wild-card meeting at Acrisure Stadium on Monday. Yet coach Mike Tomlin sounded defiant.

The Steelers let the game slip away in the fourth quarter, allowing the Texans to outscore them, 23-0. What was a winnable game spiraled into another disaster.

Pittsburgh has now lost seven consecutive games in the playoffs, including five straight in the wild-card round.

When asked about his message to fans in the postgame conference, Tomlin refused to give any.

“When you don't get it done, words are cheap. It's about what you do, or you don't do,” Tomlin said. “So, I appreciate the question, but people talk too much in our business. You either do or you don't.”

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on his message to fans after another playoff loss: "Words are cheap. It's about what you do or you don't do. People talk too much in our business. You either do or you don't." (🎥 @steelers) https://t.co/cc9mr34XSV pic.twitter.com/aQ8G4W47ZO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 13, 2026

Fans have been clamoring for Tomlin's firing for the past few years, as the Steelers have been mired in mediocrity. Tomlin, the longest tenured coach in the NFL, still has one year left in his contract.

He rued their lack of aggressiveness in the first half, while also tipping his hat to the Texans, particularly their defense.

“They ruled the day. They certainly had a reputation for that coming in and they confirmed it with their performance,” Tomlin added.

“That's just how it goes.”

Tomlin, who led the Steelers to the Super Bowl title in 2009, will have a lot of things to ponder in the coming days. With some of his colleagues getting fired, obviously, he would want to keep his job. But after another stinging exit, that is completely out of his hands.