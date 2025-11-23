Jalen Ramsey entered Chicago off the heels of his scuffle with Ja'Marr Chase. The Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback ended the loss to the Bears calling out one reporter's “clown question.”

Ramsey shares a few words to reporters after taking the defeat in the Windy City. But he got asked if he felt the season was starting to slip away from the Steelers. Ramsey became agitated and turned away, as captured via Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show.

Jalen Ramsey — a man of few words after the loss. pic.twitter.com/v08NDIERUv — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

That wasn't the only notable viral moment involving the past Super Bowl winning defender for the Los Angeles Rams.

Ramsey gains the angle on a scrambling Caleb Williams. The Steelers defender aggressively shoves the quarterback out of bounds. However, Bears players and coaches immediately become visibly upset with Ramsey — believing he delivered a late hit.

Steelers, Jalen Ramsey spark reactions for loss to Bears

The Steelers ruffled feathers among their own fanbase for more than the loss. One notable decision involving Mike Tomlin came into question.

Tomlin and the Steelers opted to go for it early on fourth down, bypassing a field goal. That call backfired, however, and ultimately helped play into the 31-28 loss.

Pittsburgh struggled to keep the football too — including on this Mason Rudolph fumble.

The Bears force the Steelers fumble and RECOVER 😤 pic.twitter.com/kvZDgFzqbw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2025

Fans called out Tomlin and the Steelers. Including one accusing the head coach of “giving the division right back” to Baltimore. Bears reporter for ESPN Courtney Cronin was another who questioned the decision making of Tomlin and Pittsburgh. Finally, a Steelers fan called this team a “poorly coached” one.

Rudolph ended the game throwing for 171 yards in the absence of Rodgers due to a wrist injury. No Steelers wide receiver surpassed 36 receiving yards. Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren combined for 28 carries for 160 yards. Pittsburgh now drops to 6-5 overall but has lost two of its last three.