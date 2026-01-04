On Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take the field at home for a prime time game against the Baltimore Ravens, with the winner claiming the AFC North crown and a home playoff game, and the loser heading to the offseason. The Steelers are only in this position due to their poor performance last week against the Cleveland Browns, combined with a win by the Ravens over the Green Bay Packers.

The Steelers' late-season descent, which has started to become a trend for Pittsburgh in recent years, has some fans wondering whether the end might be near for head coach Mike Tomlin.

Recently, NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on what it would take for Tomlin to no longer be the Steelers' coach next year.

“Tomlin would only not coach in 2026 if he decided himself he needed a break to do some TV,” reported Rapoport on X, formerly Twitter.

Steelers fans have grown increasingly frustrated with Tomlin and his inability to win big games over the last few seasons. On the one hand, Tomlin has yet to produce a losing season in his nearly two decades as the head coach of the Steelers, which is quite the accomplishment in its own right.

On the other, Pittsburgh hasn't won a playoff game in several years, and are a loss against the Ravens away from suffering one of the more prominent late-season collapses in recent NFL history.

Of course, winning against the Ravens would help ease some of those concerns for now, and would also provide the Steelers with a home playoff game, which would not be an easy proposition for any opponent.

In any case, the Steelers and Ravens are slated to kick things off at 8:20 pm ET from Pittsburgh, with the winner moving on and the loser going home.