The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to stay undefeated when they clash with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. But before the final whistle before halftime sounds, the Steelers are already down three key defenders.

Defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk has suffered an ankle injury and will not return to the game. Furthermore, linebacker Alex Highsmith is doubtful to return with an ankle injury of his own, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

With two defensive players already down, the Steelers watched linebacker Patrick Queen enter the blue medical tent. He is now questionable to return with a ribs injury, via Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.

Despite all of these injuries, the Steelers are holding firm against the Seahawks. With less than a minute to go until halftime, Pittsburgh holds a 14-7 lead. The Steelers have given up 188 yards of offense, compared to only gaining 75. However, the scoreboard, which is ultimately the only thing that matters, tells a different story.

Still, for the remainder of the Week 2 matchup and beyond, the Steelers will be watching their defensive corps like a hawk. They already entered their Seahawks matchup missing cornerback Joey Porter Jr, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Safety DeShon Elliot and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon weren't able to suit up either.

If the Steelers are able to pull out a win, it'll be a testament to both their growing offense and the depth of their defense. Win or lose, Pittsburgh may have some holes to fill moving forward if any of these injuries end up being long-term.