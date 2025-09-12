The Pittsburgh Steelers will be facing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, but they'll be without Joey Porter Jr. as he's dealing with a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, that's not the only thing that the Steelers have to deal with on the injury front, as linebacker Alex Highsmith is on the report with an ankle injury.

Highsmith was limited in the last practice of the week, but he doesn't have a game designation and is expected to play Week 2.

That should be good news for the Steelers, as they try to build momentum on the defensive side of the ball after giving up over 30 points in Week 1 against the New York Jets. The good news is that they were able to get a stop at the perfect time, thanks to Jalen Ramsey, who broke up a pass that was intended for Garrett Wilson on fourth down.

Though they got the crucial stop, Patrick Queen was not satisfied with the team's performance and shared his thoughts after the game.

“We played like s— today,” Queen said.

Outside of the 32 points, the Steelers' defense allowed 394 yards of total offense. Justin Fields finished with 218 passing yards, 48 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns, and Breece Hall dominated the running game with 107 yards on 19 attempts. The Steelers' defense hasn't been known for being vulnerable in the Mike Tomlin era, and that game felt like an outlier of what the group is really capable of.

The Seahawks had their struggles on offense against the San Francisco 49ers, but they were close to winning the game. The Steelers may be a different type of matchup for them, and it will be interesting to see who will win the battle.

Porter is a big loss in the secondary, but they still have quality cornerbacks in Ramsey and Darius Slay Jr., who can make plays.