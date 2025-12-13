The Pittsburgh Steelers are already going to be without All-Pro edge rusher T.J Watt this Monday against the Miami Dolphins. After suffering a collapsed lung and needing emergency surgery, Watt leaves the Steelers' defense undermanned. The injury comes at a costly time for Pittsburgh as they look to stay ahead of the pack in a tight AFC North division race. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh's secondary will also be without a key starter against Miami.

Steelers' starting outside cornerback James Pierre has been ruled out for Monday's game due to a calf injury, according to The Athletic's Mike Defabo. Pierre has been nothing short of spectacular this season for the Steelers. In 13 games, Pierre has racked up 28 tackles, including one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery. Pierre has really stood out for his coverage skills.

Totaling nine pass deflections, Pierre is tied for fourth among cornerbacks in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. Add in a team-leading 89.8 coverage grade and 42.4 receptions rate, James Pierre has been the Steelers' best cornerback in 2025.

Replacing him will not be easy, but according to Defabo, Asante Samuel Jr is in line to make his first start as a member of the Steelers. Samuel, who just four games in 2024 and was forced to have spinal neck fusion surgery in the offseason, signed with Pittsburgh's practice in November.

In two games, he has totaled three tackles while allowing one catch for a single yard in 29 defensive snaps. Monday will be Asante Samuel Jr's third and final practice squad elevation.