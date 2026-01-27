Recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines by hiring former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy to be their next head coach. The move came two weeks after Mike Tomlin announced he would be leaving the franchise after 19 seasons at the helm in Pittsburgh.

Now, more intel is coming to light about some changes that will be made on McCarthy's staff moving forward.

“Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar is among the #Steelers coaches not being retained by new head coach Mike McCarthy,” reported Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

“Coached in Pittsburgh the last eight years, working with stars like Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt. Also coached several other Pro Bowl picks as the DL coach for teams such as the Vikings, Jets and Bills,” he noted.

Indeed, Dunbar was a highly respected voice within the Steelers' locker room, and helped in the development of several of the most prominent players along the Pittsburgh defensive line. It remains to be seen who will be brought in to fill the vacancy now left in his absence.

Overall, many were curious when it was announced that the Steelers would be bringing in McCarthy to be their next head coach. Pittsburgh is thought by some to be entering somewhat of a rebuilding phase over the next several seasons, and McCarthy doesn't exactly profile as a coach who would be receptive to multiple seasons of losing and trying to work with younger talent.

While the Steelers figure to have a solid defense once again in 2026, the offense is a major question mark, with the team's quarterback situation still very uncertain heading into next year. McCarthy did coach Aaron Rodgers during their time in Green Bay, but it remains to be seen whether or not that will be enough to make a reunion happen between the two next year.

Overall, times are clearly changing in Pittsburgh.