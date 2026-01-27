The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era under head coach Mike McCarthy. Pittsburgh's new head coach has big shoes to fill after replacing Mike Tomlin, who stepped down after 19 seasons leading the team. Now McCarthy is working on building his coaching staff and could add a familiar face in a key role.

The Steelers are expected to interview Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells for their offensive coordinator job this week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wells worked under McCarthy in Dallas for five seasons. But he is not in demand simply because of his connections with Pittsburgh's new head coach.

Wells also interviewed for the Commanders' offensive coordinator job earlier in January. It is good to see more than one team is interested in Wells as an offensive coordinator.

One additional perk of potentially hiring Wells could be getting an inside look at college prospects before the 2026 NFL Draft. Wells will be head coach of the west team in Tuesday's East-West Shrine game.

That could be especially appealing to Pittsburgh, as they currently have 12 picks in April's draft including seven selections on Day Three.

McCarthy is also rumored to be interested in former Giants and Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. He worked under McCarthy in Green Bay, which could make him an appealing candidate for a defensive coordinator interview.

Of course, the elephant in the room is the possibility of McCarthy reuniting with QB Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh.

There is no guarantee that the 42-year-old veteran will return to the NFL in 2026. If he did, the news of Tomlin's departure made a reunion seem all the more unlikely.

However, the addition of McCarthy is rumored to have opened the door to the possibility of Rodgers returning once again.

But the Wells interview does prove one thing. McCarthy is not simply trying to recreate the glory days from Green Bay. He is also willing to pull from his connections in Dallas to build the best possible coaching staff.

It will be interesting to see who else McCarthy requests to interview in the coming weeks.