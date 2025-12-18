The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering their Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions on a two-game winning streak. However, when they take to the field, the Steelers could still be without star pass rusher TJ Watt.

Watt didn't practice on Thursday as he works his way back from a lung injury, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. He appears unlikely to return for Pittsburgh's matchup with Detroit.

Watt suffered a partially collapsed lung before the Steelers' matchup with the Dolphins. He underwent surgery and is now on the road to recovery. Still, Watt hasn't been able to return to practice since his emergency surgery.

The Steelers know just how important the linebacker is to their defensive success. However, they aren't going to rush him back from injury. Especially with Watt dealing with a serious lung issue.

Article Continues Below

Still, there has been no word on Watt's injury being season-ending. Now leading the AFC North with their 8-6 record, Pittsburgh has their eyes on the postseason. When Watt does make his return to the field, it'll be a much scarier sight for any offense the Steelers face.

In the 13 games Watt has appeared in this season, the linebacker has put up 53 tackles, 18 quarterback hits and seven sacks. His presence brings an entirely different element to Pittsburgh's defense.

One they won't have in Week 16. The Steelers can't afford many more losses as they look to punch their postseason ticket. They'll look to keep their momentum strong and increase their win streak to three, all with Watt not joining his teammates on the gridiron.