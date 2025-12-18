The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for a high-stakes interconference matchup with the Detroit Lions, and the week has already turned tense. Steelers practice Wednesday brought another concerning update as TJ Watt remained sidelined with a lung issue ahead of Sunday. The report, first noted by The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, comes as the Steelers sits at 8–6, leads the AFC North, and pushes for a third straight win. Watt’s status now hangs over a game that carries weight for both teams.

T.J. Watt (lung) did not practice today. Isaac Seumalo (triceps), Nick Herbig (hami) and James Pierre (calf) were also out. Limited: Ben Skowronek (hand/ illness), Andrus Peat (concussion). DT Derrick Harmon was full go and seems to be on pace to return on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TEMcQFGjd3 — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) December 17, 2025

The Steelers practice report stayed busy. Isaac Seumalo was out with a triceps issue. Nick Herbig missed time due to a hamstring injury. James Pierre also sat out with a calf problem. There were some limited positives. Ben Skowronek worked in a limited role while managing a hand issue and illness. Andrus Peat was also limited as he progresses through concussion protocol. The clearest good news came from the defensive interior. Derrick Harmon was a full participant and appears on track to return Sunday.

TJ Watt’s absence, though, changes the tone for the Steelers. His pressure sets the edge. His presence lifts everyone. Without him, the margin shrinks fast, especially against a Lions team that still packs punch despite recent setbacks.

Article Continues Below

A heavy matchup with no room for hesitation for the Steelers

The Lions arrive at 8–6 as well, sitting third in the NFC North and eager to respond after a tough loss to the Rams. This game carries weight on both sides. Different conferences. Same urgency. Under the stadium lights, every snap will feel louder, especially with uncertainty surrounding TJ Watt’s lingering lung issue.

The Steelers' defense has leaned on depth before. It may need to do it again. The pass rush must manufacture pressure. The secondary must hold. Harmon’s return helps, but Watt’s status remains the swing factor.

The Steelers have navigated storms all season. This one feels sharper. Can they keep momentum rolling if their star stays sidelined, or does Sunday demand a familiar No. 90 roar?