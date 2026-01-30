The Pittsburgh Steelers are adjusting to a new era on the sidelines after parting ways with longtime head coach Mike Tomlin. Early locker room feedback suggests the transition is going rather smooth. Veteran linebacker Alex Highsmith offered a strong endorsement of the Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday, emphasizing how deeply the hire connects with the city and the team’s identity.

Highsmith shared his perspective during an appearance on The Christian Kuntz Podcast, explaining that McCarthy’s roots as a former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers head coach with deep ties to Pittsburgh immediately struck a chord inside the locker room. His comments followed McCarthy’s introductory press conference, where the veteran coach described the opportunity as a homecoming and credited the city with shaping his football values.

Highsmith shared his perspective during an appearance on The Christian Kuntz Podcast. His comments followed McCarthy's introductory press conference, where the veteran coach described the opportunity as a homecoming and credited the city with shaping his football values.

“He's a Pittsburgh guy he's a Yinzer. So just the passion that he has for this city for the organization for the Steelers I think is something that is really awesome.”

"He's a Pittsburgh guy he's a Yinzer. So just the passion that he has for this city for the organization for the Steelers I think is something that is really awesome."

The coaching change follows the departure of Tomlin, who stepped down earlier this month after 19 seasons. Replacing a figure of that stature carries inherent risk, but early reactions indicate players are embracing McCarthy’s arrival.

For Highsmith, the appeal extends beyond resume. McCarthy’s understanding of the city's culture aligns with how the Steelers define leadership, accountability, and pride in representing the city. His Super Bowl-winning experience adds credibility while reinforcing organizational continuity.

Kuntz, the host and the Steelers active long snapper, echoed similar excitement during the episode, signaling that enthusiasm extends across position groups.

As the offseason progresses, locker room buy-in will be just as important as schematic changes. Highsmith’s endorsement offers an early indication that McCarthy’s message is landing. For a franchise defined by stability, authenticity still matters. In Pittsburgh, being a Yinzer is not a detail—it’s a foundation.