The Pittsburgh Steelers officially introduced Mike McCarthy as their next head coach on Tuesday. The move was a surprise, but overall, it makes sense given McCarthy's history of success in the NFL. It also means a lot more to him because he is from the Pittsburgh area and grew up going to Steelers games, and this is a full-circle moment for him and his career as a head coach.

At his introductory press conference, McCarthy became emotional when discussing his return home. It was an option for him to come home, and it worked well for both sides. Now, the focus for McCarthy is keeping things steady in Pittsburgh and staying in contention for a Super Bowl.

“Pittsburgh is my world. It’s just so awesome to be back here,” McCarthy said.

“Oftentimes, coaches and players put on new team colors, and it takes a minute to feel comfortable in them,” McCarthy continued while holding back tears. “But, if you are blessed beyond measure, one day you put on the colors you've worn since you were brought home from Mercy Hospital.”

McCarthy grew up in the era of the Chuck Noll Steelers and is from the Greenfield neighborhood. Sitting next to Art Rooney II, it's no wonder that McCarthy was overcome with emotion.

Over his career, McCarthy is 185-123-2, and he has been a head coach for 18 of those years. McCarthy and Steelers general manager Omar Khan worked together in New Orleans in 2000, so they have crossed paths.

“My heart is full, and my focus is singular: to bring another championship to this great city. Victory parade ’1137.,” McCarthy said.

It is worth noting that Mike McCarthy's coaching career began with the Green Bay Packers, when Aaron Rodgers was under center, and they had some great years together, highlighted by a Super Bowl win over the Steelers in 2011. Now, with both McCarthy and Rodgers having connections to the Steelers, McCarthy might be able to convince Rodgers to stay one more season, instead of retiring.