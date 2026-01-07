The Pittsburgh Steelers made the playoffs as a result of a lucky miss by Baltimore Ravens PK Tyler Loop at the conclusion of the Week 18 game between the two bitter rivals. If Loop had been successful on his 44-yard field goal attempt as time expired, the Ravens would be getting ready to host the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

However, if Steelers PK Chris Boswell had been successful on his extra point attempt with 55 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter following Aaron Rodgers' 26-yard TD pass to Calvin Austin, Loop's FG attempt would have been to tie the score and not give the Ravens a victory. Pittsburgh won the game by a 26-24 margin and earned the AFC North title with a 10-7 record.

As a result, the Steelers get to host the dangerous Texans (12-5) in the Wild Card round. Head coach DeMeco Ryans has the top-ranked defensive team in the league, as the Texans allow just 277.2 yards per game. Houston ranks as the No. 2 defense in the league from a scoring perspective as the team allows 18.2 points per game.

Rodgers and head coach Mike Tomlin have a difficult assignment on their hands as they attempt to slow down a Houston team that is coming into the postseason with a 9-game winning streak.

The homefield advantage will mean quite a lot to the Steelers, but the return of star wide receiver DK Metcalf following his 2-game suspension should mean even more to the AFC North champions

Steelers offense is far more dangerous with Metcalf in the lineup

The Steelers will want to establish a connection between Rodgers and Metcalf as soon as possible. Metcalf missed the final two games of the regular season after he threw a punch at a fan in Detroit in Pittsburgh's Week 16 29-24 victory and drew a league-imposed suspension. The offense struggled the following week in a loss to the Cleveland Browns and didn't find its stride until the late going against the Ravens in the final game.

Metcalf's presence makes the Steelers a much more explosive offensive team and gives new enthusiasm to Rodgers.

Rodgers has performed quite well in his first season with the Steelers. The 42-year-old has completed 327 of 498 passes for 3,322 yards with a 24-7 TD-interception ratio. He was at his best in the final quarter against the Ravens when the Steelers needed 2 late touchdowns to eliminate the Ravens from title contention. Rodgers led the previously struggling offense on an 8-play, 65-yard drive for the first touchdown and then drove the team 65 yards on 6 plays for the winning score.

Accomplishing a come-from-behind victory when the Steelers needed it most without Metcalf in the lineup was a sensational achievement.

The return of Metcalf means the Steelers will have one of the best big-play threats in the NFL back on their side. Metcalf did not have huge numbers — he caught 59 passes for 850 yards and 6 TDs — but he has the full attention of every defense the Steelers face.

“Awesome to have DK back,” Tomlin said, per The Athletic. “But we’re not going to exhale and think that DK automatically, with his presence, is going to be a difference or the difference. Football is the ultimate team game. It’s going to require great effort from all parties involved, but certainly excited about doing it with him.”

Metcalf's presence makes life much easier for Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren in the running game and TE Pat Friermuth as a receiver. Gainwell had 537 yards, a 4.7 yards per carry average and 5 rushing TDs. He also caught 73 passes for 486 yards and 3 TDs. Warren rushed for a team-leading 958 yards with 6 TDs and a 4.7 yards per carry mark.

Look for Rodgers to throw for 225-yards-plus with 2 TD passes, including one to Metcalf and one to Gainwell.

T.J. Watt will deliver 2 sacks against Texans QB C.J. Stroud

The Steelers have had a difficult year on defense, but the return of T.J. Watt in Week 18 gave the defense something of a lift. Pittsburgh ranked 26th in yards allowed at 356.9 per game and gave up 22.8 points per outing, ranking a middle-of-the-pack 16th.

Watt played in 14 games for the Steelers and had to miss three as a result of a partially collapsed lung. He filled up the stat sheet with 7.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 8 passes batted down, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. Watt also had 55 tackles. He can be a one-man gang if the Texans don't pummel him with double-teams right from the start.

Alex Highsmith led the Steelers with 9.5 sacks and he also had 15 tackles for loss and 50 stops. Fellow LB Nick Herbig chipped in with 7.5 sacks, 13 TFL and 3 forced fumbles.

Return of Metcalf along with the impact of Watt could provide Steelers with an edge

This game will be as much of a full-fledged fight as the Steelers' victory over the Ravens. The Steelers will need a huge effort from their offensive line to slow down Danielle Hunter (15.0 sacks) and Will Anderson (12.0 sacks).

If the Steelers can keep those two pass rushers from dominating, Rodgers will be just effective enough to make big plays to Metcalf and Gainwell. Watt must deliver big plays on the defensive side. Look for Pittsburgh to emerge with a late victory by a field goal.