The 2025-26 regular season is almost at a close, as Week 18 kicks off on Saturday. One of the more important matchups features Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Baltimore Ravens, with the winner taking home the AFC North title and punching their ticket to the playoffs.

However, no matter the outcome, this season will eventually come to an end. Once it does, what is in store for Rodgers' future? Rumors are swirling, as it sounds like the 42-year-old quarterback claims he won't be making a final decision on his career until after the season is over, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. But at the very least, the Steelers seem open to the idea of Rodgers playing next season.

“Well, the Steelers have been open to Aaron Rodgers returning for another year,” said Fowler. “That's been the feeling there throughout the season. They've been happy with the way things have gone. They feel that he's held up physically, for the most part. He and Mike Tomlin have good chemistry together. This game could determine a lot. If they fail to make the playoffs, does Rodgers say, ‘I'm gonna go?'

“And look, we do shows all offseason. So, we know that we're not going to get clarity right after the game about what Aaron Rodgers is gonna do. It's gonna be months probably. So, we'll see what happens. [The Steelers] are open to it.”

— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 3, 2026

Fowler also adds that the Steelers could potentially select a rookie quarterback high in the 2026 NFL Draft, thus making Rodgers the bridge quarterback they need to remain competitive while a prospect sits and develops for a year. Either way, it sounds like the organization could have several options on the table depending on what the four-time MVP Award winner plans to do at the end of this season.

Aaron Rodgers enters the Week 18 contest against the Ravens with 3,028 passing yards and 23 touchdowns through the air while completing 65.6% of his pass attempts. The Steelers will need him to be at his best if they hope to win the AFC North crown and secure a spot in the playoffs.