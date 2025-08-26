The Pittsburgh Steelers have settled their special teams competition, naming Corliss Waitman as the team's punter heading into the 2025 season. The decision comes after weeks in training camp, where Waitman ultimately did enough to secure the role. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints even reached out to inquire about trading for him before the Steelers made their final call, showing that his performance had generated interest around the league.

The Belgian-American, 30, has carved out a career as a secondary player since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Known for his strong leg and directional kicking, he has previously spent time with multiple teams, including the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots, before landing in Pittsburgh.

Special teams often receive less attention than offense or defense, but reliable punting is crucial in a league where field position frequently determines outcomes. Waitman's consistency gives Pittsburgh confidence in a phase of the game that has sometimes struggled with stability in recent years.

This marks Waitman’s third stint in Pittsburgh, as he returned to the team in 2024 after Cameron Johnston went down with an injury. That opportunity gave Waitman a chance to showcase his skills with the main roster, posting solid numbers in relief.

In fact, Johnston remained off for the rest of the season in 2024, giving a lot of space for Corliss to prove his valor on the team. Following the expiration of Johnston’s contract in 2025, the Steelers turned to Waitman full-time, officially naming him the team’s starting punter.

With him locked in as the starter, the Steelers can now turn their focus to the regular season, confident they have found a solution at punter. For Corliss, the opportunity represents not only job security in Pittsburgh but also recognition that his skillset is sought after across the NFL.