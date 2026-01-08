The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently gearing up for their playoff game at home on Monday night against the Houston Texans, with the winner moving on to the divisional round. The Steelers got to this point courtesy of a thrilling win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night to win the AFC North.

On Thursday, the team got a mostly positive injury update ahead of their clash against the Texans.

“Pretty healthy group for the Steelers heading into the wild card — other than Jaylen Warren who didn't practice with an illness,” reported Brooke Pryor of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Of course, this doesn't account for some of the season-ending injuries the Steelers have sustained this year, including Darnell Washington, the matchup nightmare of a tight end who has already been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Sunday's game against the Ravens marked the return to the lineup of star pass rusher TJ Watt after a partially collapsed lung briefly hospitalized him earlier this season and kept him out of the lineup for several games.

The hope is that Watt will inch closer to full strength this week against a Texans team that has been inconsistent on offense this year but still has a capable quarterback in CJ Stroud.

The Texans have made their money this year on the defensive side of the ball, meaning Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers' offense will have their hands full when it comes to trying to generate points. Rodgers was able to turn back the clock just enough in the fourth quarter on Sunday to squeak by the Ravens, and will hope to continue that momentum into the playoffs.

In any case, the Texans and Steelers are slated to get their Wild Card matchup underway on Monday night at 8:15 pm ET from Pittsburgh.