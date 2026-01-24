The Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to hire 62-year-old Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach proves they are not interested in rebuilding after losing their eighth straight playoff game. But they clearly covet change. During a time when there is more uncertainty surrounding the long-term quarterback situation than maybe ever before, owner Art Rooney II is trusting the Super Bowl 45 champion to lay down an offensive foundation that will help support the franchise heading into the next decade.

Yes, the parallels are undeniable. The Steelers are going from a defensive-minded HC who has a poor playoff track record in recent years to an offensive-minded HC who has a poor playoff track record in recent years. Despite making a philosophical change on the sidelines, Pittsburgh is still drawing the same polarizing reaction from the public.

Many fans see the expected McCarthy hire as a sharp break from the Steelers Way. They fear the team will sacrifice it's signature defensive identity and tradition of longstanding coaches for an aging leader who was unable to reverse the Dallas Cowboys' postseason woes. But others in the land of Black and Gold are hopeful that McCarthy can help develop Pittsburgh's next starting quarterback, whoever that may be, while also keeping the franchise in playoff contention.

Fans have much to say after Mike McCarthy agrees to become new Steelers HC

“Shortest coaching tenure in Steelers history coming up,” @24Shaft declared on X. “Right back to 10-7 like Mike Tomlin never left,” @mikee_takes remarked. “Nah… Its never been more over,” @arasaka222 opined. “Get the owners to sell the team. All these younger guys available and Mr.Second Chance gets another go at it.”

“I like this hire,” @RantBruschi101 proclaimed. “Since Mike McCarthy defeated Mike Tomlin in Super Bowl XLV (2011), McCarthy has been fired twice but has twice as many playoff wins as Tomlin in that timeframe.”

“Mike McCarthy won with Rodgers and got Dallas to the playoffs multiple times,” @AdebunmiAjibola commented. “Give him Arthur Smith or a real play-caller and this could actually work. Better than the endless 9-8 purgatory we've been in.”

McCarthy, a Pittsburgh native, will ideally bring great passion to the job. He grew up watching this team and understands what drives the city. That familiarity does not mean much in regards to on-field performance, but McCarthy could ingratiate himself to the locals with his Steel City Pride. He owns a 174-112 record across his time with the Green Bay Packers and Cowboys, and he is 11-11 in the playoffs.

People will understandably make comparisons to Mike Tomlin and throw around words like “stagnant” and “underachieve,” but McCarthy has the opportunity to start fresh with the Steelers. Fans desperately hope the franchise can do the same.