The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their momentum stall in Week 2 as Aaron Rodgers faltered under heavy pressure from the Seattle Seahawks. After a strong debut in black and gold, the 41-year-old quarterback threw two interceptions to just one touchdown in a 31-17 defeat.

Rodgers managed only 203 yards on 18-of-33 passing, rattled by a pass rush that sacked him three times and forced mistakes at critical moments. The loss not only cooled early excitement but also underscored how dependent this Steelers offense might be on near-perfect conditions to succeed.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, that dependency could become a long-term concern. He noted that Rodgers currently ranks 23rd in QBR through two weeks, nearly identical to his 25th-place finish last year.

Graziano argued that at Rodgers' age, the ceiling is limited: he can still throw the ball effectively, but only thrives when the pieces around him are flawless. Right now, that's not the case.

Beyond Rodgers, the real issue may be Pittsburgh's defense, traditionally the team's backbone, which has looked old and inconsistent. Graziano questioned whether this unit's slow start is just rust or a warning sign that the Steelers' usual defensive dominance may not materialize in 2025.

The offensive struggles were evident against Seattle. After torching the Jets for four touchdowns in Week 1, Rodgers couldn't build rhythm in Week 2, with Pittsburgh posting only three points after halftime.

Drives stalled repeatedly, and even when the offense gained yards, they often settled for field goals. Meanwhile, the defense gave up 278 passing yards and looked shaky against Kenneth Walker Jr. on the ground. If the unit can't provide stability, Rodgers' margin for error will shrink even further.

Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed those defensive lapses postgame, calling the run defense and missed assignments ”unacceptable,” but promised improvement moving forward.

The Steelers have allowed 63 points across their first two contests, numbers that simply won't cut it in the AFC North. For Pittsburgh to stay competitive, Rodgers must rediscover efficiency while the defense regains its identity.

The road test against the New England Patriots on Sept. 21 looms as an early pivot point for a season filled with both promise and doubt.