Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers have a historical knack for being disciplined on defense. However, that hasn't been the case after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers gave up 63 points in their first two games of the 2025 NFL season, an average of 31.5 points allowed per contest. They conceded 31 points as they only scored 17 points against Seattle, regressing from their 34-point outing against the New York Jets last week.

Tomlin reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Brooke Pryor. He pointed out the team's struggling in run defense, conceding multiple rushes for 10 or more yards each time throughout their first two games.

“We just got to be better, and we will be,” Tomlin said.

How Mike Tomlin's Steelers played against Seahawks

Mike Tomlin understands that the Steelers' current defensive performance is unacceptable for their usual standards. While the offense can compete, the team won't win games if they give up a lot of yards and multiple scores in the process.

Their loss to the Seahawks was a major example of that. They gave up 117 yards on the ground with 105 coming from star running back Kenneth Walker Jr. Seattle excelled through the air, gaining up to 295 yards and a pair of scores.

Aaron Rodgers took a step back from his Steelers debut against the Jets to this week. He completed 18 passes out of 33 attempts for 203 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions.

Pittsburgh's run game wasn't as effective as it could've been. Jaylen Warren had 14 of the team's 21 carries, finishing with 48 yards. As for the receivers, five of them recorded three or more catches. Warren stood out once again with four receptions for 86 yards, Pat Freiermuth came next with three catches for 31 yards, while DK Metcalf provided three receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the New England Patriots on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET.