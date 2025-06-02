The T.J. Watt saga continues for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The superstar linebacker is still looking for a new contract with the only team he's played for so far in his NFL career, and to seemingly further make his intention clearer, the seven-time Pro Bowler opted not to show up in last week's organized team activities.

In an attempt to finally end this drama, the Steelers are said to have put an offer on the table for Watt, according to Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly via the Kaboly and Mack podcast.

Kaboly described the offer as “pretty substantial,” but it was apparently not enough to satisfy Watt to the point where he would have already put pen to paper.

Under his current terms with the Steelers, Watt will be a free agent by the 2026 offseason. He is entering the final year of the four-year, $112.011 million contract extension he signed with Pittsburgh back in 2021. His base salary for the 2025 season is $21.05 million.

Kaboly did not mention how much exactly the Steelers' offer was to Watt, but told Mack that he's “not 100 percent sure” that what Pittsburgh extended to Watt was “Garrett money.”

It can be recalled that the Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Myles Garrett to a four-year, $160 million extension deal last March.

“I just assume, since he's not signing, if it's not terms, it's years, it's guaranteed money, something is holding it up, and it's probably just the amount,” Kaboly added.

Watt, who will be turning 30 years old in October, has a market value lower than Garrett's extension, based on Spotrac's calculation, which has the Steelers' sack master worthy of a four-year deal worth $146.55 million — or an average annual value of $36.6 million. A factor in that could be Garrett's age, as he's 29 and will turn 30 in December.

When healthy and available to play, Watt, who is a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner, is an elite impact player on defense. Over the last two seasons, he's accumulated a total of 30.5 sacks with 129 combined tackles and 63 quarterback hits for the Steelers, who won 10 games in the 2024 campaign and made the NFL playoffs.