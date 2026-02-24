Luckily for Filip Chytil, his latest injury isn't another concussion, after a concerning number of concussions in his hockey career. However, the bad luck continues for the Czech-born forward, as a freak facial injury at Vancouver Canucks practice could put him out for the remainder of the season.

Chytil was standing in line for a drill when an errant shot from Brock Boeser caught him in the face. The Canucks forward had to be helped off the practice surface, and an update from Adam Foote via NHL.com is concerning for the player and team.

He had a couple breaks under his eye,” coach Adam Foote said Monday. “They haven't determined if he'll be out for the season yet. They are going to see another specialist. They don't think it's going to have to be surgical. Fingers crossed, and we'll wait and see.”

Filip Chytil appeared in just 12 games this season after another concussion that kept him out for three months. He has three goals in those games, but his multitude of injury absences make it nearly impossible for the player to get comfortable and be the contributor that the Canucks organization believes he can be.

The Canucks also received some other injury updates, with Boeser expected to return soon from a concussion that kept him out for the final five games before the Olympic break. Kevin Lankinen is also questionable for Wednesday's game, as he is stuck in New York due to the winter storms that arose after Team Finland arrived from Milan.