Despite coming off their second consecutive playoff appearance, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in full rebuild mode entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Without a clear direction to take with the No. 21 pick of the draft, the Steelers are reportedly seeking a trade instead of taking a quarterback in the first round.

Due to rumors of poor pre-draft interviews, Shedeur Sanders is now potentially in play for the Steelers at No. 21. However, Pittsburgh is instead trying to “move out” of their place, according to The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini.

“There's been chatter about [Shedeur Sanders] landing in Pittsburgh with their pick,” Russini said on the ‘Scoop City' podcast. “The last time I checked, Pittsburgh was trying to move out. They're trying to get out of their spot.”

Russini later said she can see the Steelers drafting a quarterback, but just does not see it happening in the first round. Pittsburgh remains the top-contending team for 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, should he choose to return to the NFL in 2025. Rodgers revealed on ‘The Pat McAfee Show' that he is still mulling retirement amid struggles with personal issues.

Steelers' continuous quarterback debacle

Until they add another quarterback, the Steelers are currently slated to enter training camps with career backup Mason Rudolph as their de facto starter. Pittsburgh also has Skylar Thompson on its roster, whom the team signed in free agency from the Miami Dolphins.

Russini added that she heard general manager Omar Khan wants to begin training camp with four quarterbacks on the roster. Ideally, the two additions would be Rodgers and whichever rookie the team selects in the 2025 NFL Draft. But without a clear answer on either, fans can only wait and see what position the team ends the offseason in.

Aside from Rodgers, the Steelers' potential veteran options in free agency are slim. Carson Wentz, Desmond Ridder, Tyler ‘Snoop' Huntley and Brett Rypien headline the list of remaining players on the market. Russini also pointed out that Smith also has a connection to 36-year-old Ryan Tannehill, who has not played in the NFL since 2023.