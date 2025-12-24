The Baltimore Ravens travel to Green Bay for a Saturday night showdown with the Packers in what amounts to a playoff play-in game for Baltimore's postseason hopes. With Lamar Jackson's status uncertain due to a back injury and questions surrounding Jordan Love's concussion recovery, this primetime matchup has all the ingredients for a dramatic clash.

The Ravens desperately need a win to keep their division hopes alive, while the Packers can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at home.

Jordan Love Clearing Concussion Protocol Will Be the Deciding Factor

Jordan Love will clear concussion protocol and play Saturday night, and his availability will prove decisive in a tight contest. Love participated in meetings and a walk-through session with the Packers on Tuesday and is progressing well through the protocol. While Malik Willis suffered a shoulder injury in the Bears game that also raises questions about backup availability, Love's return to the lineup provides Green Bay with the elite quarterback play needed against a desperate Ravens team.

The Packers' ability to move the chains in the second half, where they've run 60% of their plays in opponent territory, depends on having their MVP-caliber quarterback at full capacity. Love's return ensures Green Bay can attack vertically downfield and exploit any secondary weaknesses Baltimore might have. The quarterback difference could easily translate to a three-point win that feels far more comfortable than the final score indicates.

Derrick Henry Dominates the Ground Game Despite Green Bay's Elite Run Defense

Derrick Henry will have a monster performance, rushing for over 100 yards and at least one touchdown against the Packers' otherwise stingy run defense. Henry has been Baltimore's most consistent offensive weapon this season, accumulating 1,253 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns through Week 16. While Green Bay's defense ranks 10th in rushing yards allowed per game at just 103.8 per game, Henry's combination of size, power, and momentum gives him the ability to exploit running lanes in critical moments.

Derrick Henry had himself a monster game against the Patriots—they didn’t have an answer for him until the Ravens handed it to them! The 2nd QTR fumble wasn’t great, but the game was truly lost when it was decided the King was better suited to wearing a jacket on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/kfdpnB8cmy — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) December 24, 2025

The Packers' defensive line has proven vulnerable against late-season fatigue, and Henry's 252-pound frame will wear them down over four quarters. Expect multiple long runs and goal-line touches that put the Ravens in scoring position throughout Saturday's primetime battle.

The Packers' Defense Holds Baltimore Under 20 Points in a Weather-Affected Game

Green Bay's defense will prove suffocating against a Ravens offense potentially without Lamar Jackson, holding Baltimore to fewer than 20 points in a cold, Saturday night environment at Lambeau. The Packers rank ninth in points allowed per game at 20.2 and have shown the ability to pressure opposing offenses with consistent pass rush schemes.

Without Jackson's dual-threat capabilities, the Ravens become a far more one-dimensional team relying almost exclusively on Derrick Henry. While Henry will gain his yards, the Ravens' inability to attack vertically through the air creates predictability that elite defenses can exploit. Tyler Huntley, Baltimore's backup, throws the ball to a trainer at halftime and struggled just to complete basic passing mechanics, which suggests significant discomfort in his physical condition.

The cold Wisconsin weather typically favors run-heavy teams, but it also impedes the explosive passing plays Baltimore's offense desperately needs without Jackson. Expect the Packers' defense to generate critical fourth-quarter stops and force Baltimore into field goal situations. The Ravens' 7-8 record and desperation can work against them in a hostile environment where execution and poise matter most.