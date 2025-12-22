The Baltimore Ravens have had somewhat of a nightmare season, but they came into Week 16 with their playoff hopes still alive. After the Pittsburgh Steelers won on Sunday afternoon, the Ravens needed to win each of their final three games in order to win the AFC North and get into the postseason.

Those hopes took a major hit near the end of the first half of Sunday night's game against the New England Patriots. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson picked up a back injury while giving himself up on a run and did not return. He was replaced by Tyler Huntley, who gave the Ravens a 24-13 lead in the second half before seeing it all fall apart in a 28-24 loss.

After the game, Jackson called out the hit that sent him back to the locker room prematurely, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

“I gave myself up and I got kneed in the back,” Jackson said after the game. “I can't finish the game with my guys. It's BS.”

Jackson's 2025 season has been constantly stained by injuries. He missed three games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury and has missed at least one day of practice with a variety of injuries in every week since returning. Leading into the Patriots game, it was an illness that kept him out of practice on Wednesday.

Jackson said that he still hopes to play in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers in what is now a must-win game. The Ravens have a short week heading into a Saturday night game, so it will be tough to get Jackson back on the field, but he is still committed to getting back on the field this season.

The Ravens' playoff hopes are extremely bleak heading into Week 17 as the Steelers have caught fire and taken control of the AFC North lead. In order to stay alive, Baltimore needs to beat the Packers and then needs Pittsburgh to lose to the Cleveland Browns, which would set up a Week 18 Ravens-Steelers game for all the marbles.

However, a Pittsburgh loss feels increasingly unlikely, which would send Baltimore home for good after a season that went shockingly bad for a team considered to be a Super Bowl contender coming into the season.