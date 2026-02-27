The NFL's financial boom shows no signs of slowing down. The league set the 2026 salary cap at $301.2 million per franchise, reflecting a massive $22 million increase from the 2025 limit of $279.2 million, per a post on X by Ari Meirov.

“Just in: The NFL informed teams today that the 2026 salary cap will be $301.2 million per team, up $22 million from last year,” he wrote.

That means that after accounting for an additional $77.6 million in player benefits, total player spending will reach $378.8 million per club, pushing league-wide player costs well past the $10 billion threshold. This 2026 figure continues an astronomical upward trajectory as outside of the pandemic-affected 2021 season, the cap has risen every year.

The current limit is nearly $100 million higher than the $208.2 million cap established in 2022, and it nearly doubles the $177 million limit from 2018. The new league year, which officially opens the free agency signing period, will commence on March 11 at 1:00 p.m. PT.

Leading the financial charge into the new league year are the Tennessee Titans, who are projected to hold the most salary cap space in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders follow closely, boasting over $87 million in available funds to pair with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and 24 pending free agents.

The Los Angeles Chargers are also positioned for aggressive roster building, entering the offseason with approximately $79.5 million in cap space and 26 pending free agents. The New York Jets and Washington Commanders round out the top five most cap-rich franchises.

Conversely, several franchises face significant financial hurdles. The Dallas Cowboys currently carry the league's heaviest burden, sitting more than $60 million over the cap. Hence, the change in salary cap undoubtedly means different things for different teams, which will also impact how teams go about their business post the NFL Combine. For now of course, the league continues to show signs of its financial growth.