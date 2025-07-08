There are question marks for the San Francisco 49ers about running back Christian McCaffrey. But the team has made interesting additions on defense. If the 49ers decide to make more moves, here are two sneaky trade candidates entering the 2025 training camp.

First, you can rule out Christian McCaffrey. He will be a trade candidate only if the 49ers fall out of contention before the trade deadline. That seems unlikely.

But there is a running back the 49ers might ship off to a team that loses a key back during training camp.

49ers could trade RB Isaac Guerendo

If McCaffrey stays healthy — yes, that’s a big “if” — Guerendo doesn’t have a great deal of value for the 49ers’ offense. Also, the 49ers seem to like what they’ve seen from fifth-round pick Jordan James. And because Guerendo has shown flashes of above-average NFL ability, the 49ers might be willing to send him elsewhere.

Guerendo has the measurables to attract the attention of other NFL teams. He’s 6-foot and 221 pounds with 4.33 speed in the 40.

Late last season, 49ers general manager John Lynch compared Guerendo to a former 49ers standout, according to 49erswebzone.com.

“Isaac Guerendo is a guy that, we talk a lot about consensus and conviction guys around the draft,” Lynch said. “And he was a guy that really gained steam between our personnel staff, our coaches, our research and development staff. He's very reminiscent of — I hate to make comparisons too soon — but from their number to their running style to their all-out speed, he's very similar to Raheem Mostert.

“He's a 225-pound guy that can really run, and he sees the field pretty well. So he's going to get more opportunities now, more carries, more catches. And I'm excited to see what he can do with that.”

Kyle Shanahan also assessed Guerendo in a positive manner when his name got called after last year’s injuries.

“He's going to get his opportunity, and I believe he can run like a starting back,” Shanahan said. “That's what I expect from him. He's done it in the times that he's gotten it this year. I think he'll get better as he goes. And hopefully, this can be something he really takes advantage of and leads him into being a better player next year for us also.”

Next year is here, and Guerendo sits in the second chair behind McCaffrey.

49ers could deal edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos

First, the five-year veteran provides a measure of depth for the 49ers’ defensive line. But this is a strong group, and the team might be able to get by without him if the 49ers could improve the overall team with a deal.

NFL teams are always looking for edge rushers. And the 49ers are set at the top of the depth chart with veteran Nick Bosa and rookie standout Mykel Williams. Gross-Matos has only 17 career sacks, so he’s not a machine. But he can be valuable.

When the 49ers signed Gross-Matos last year, Lynch said he fit nicely into the team’s plans, according to ninersnation.com.

“He’s a long, skilled athlete,” Lynch said. “I think we’ve been at our best when we’ve had one of those guys — Arden Key, Charles Omenihu — that can play outside and then slide down and go to the inside. It gives you another layer of versatility to your D-line.”

And versatility moves the needle in trade talks. Also, the emergence of Williams has made Gross-Matos a little more expendable. Williams is working hard to learn quickly, according to sfstandard.com.

“If you watch at practice, Mykel is always standing right behind Nick,” defensive line coach Kris Kocurek said. “He’s a kid who’s really willing to learn and always wants to know why. He has an eagerness to learn and correct mistakes very quickly and pull information from Nick. And Nick has a willingness to teach him intricate details on the field.”

As it stands now, the 49ers will start Bosa and Williams on the edges. Kevin Givens and Jordan Elliott are expected to man the middle of the unit. Backing things up on the outside, along with Gross-Matos is Sam Okuayinonu. C.J. West and Alfred Collins are in the middle mix, currently seated on second-team status. Bryce Huff is also in the edge mix.

Overall, it's a good and solid group. But the 49ers have issues elsewhere. And that means they may have to move some pieces around to get everything working together.