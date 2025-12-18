The San Francisco 49ers are 10-4 and riding a four-game winning streak while sitting in third place. While the Seattle Seahawks prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams, the Niners still have a legitimate chance of snagging the 1 seed in the NFC. Ultimately, the 49ers' dream playoff scenario could take shape, depending on the result of this game.

San Francisco still has +750 odds to claim the 1 seed in the NFC, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Currently, the Rams and Hawks are the only obstacles in the way. But the 49ers' dream playoff scenario still is possible, especially if everything goes according to plan. Here is what needs to happen.

49ers win all remaining games

The first thing the Niners must do is win their remaining games. While the 49ers might not need a win to clinch a playoff spot, they certainly do to keep their division title hopes alive.

The 49ers will battle Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football at Lucas Oil Stadium. Before the injury to Daniel Jones, the Colts were the favorites. While the Niners are currently the favorites, this will still be a tough test for the red and gold. Then, the 49ers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football in a game that could have critical playoff implications. Finally, they end the season with a battle at home against the Seahawks. If the Niners win all three games, they take care of the first part of business.

The Seahawks beat the Rams on Thursday Night Football

Despite the Hawks and Rams having the same record, the Seahawks have more to gain by winning. Additionally, the Niners also have more to gain. If the Rams lose and the 49ers win, the Niners will have the better position because of a better conference record. The Seahawks winning this game would be the absolute first step toward the Niners possibly controlling their own destiny.

The 49ers also have a 4-1 divisional record, while the Rams are 3-1 and the Hawks are 2-2 in that same span. Because of those earlier-season wins, the Niners have put themselves in a good spot to steal the division title at the last minute.

Niners hold the cards from there

The 49ers currently have a better record than the Philadelphia Eagles. Although they also have the same record as the Bears, they control their own fate if they beat them. The Packers are currently 9-4-1, meaning the 49ers can stay ahead of them simply by winning their remaining games, regardless of what the Packers do.

If the 49ers' dream playoff scenario materializes

The 49ers' dream playoff scenario could see them snagging the top spot in the NFC. If that were to happen, then the Niners would have a bye week to prepare for whoever they end up playing. While Fred Warner might not return, they still have a defense that can play decent football against any team as long as the offense can control the pace.

The top seed would be the ideal scenario. But the dream playoff opponent would probably be the Seahawks. If the 49ers can draw the Seahawks in the Divisional Round, they would face a team that does not run the football very well. That could help a defense that is struggling to stop the run. It could also help them improve as the game goes on and make their way to the NFC Championship against a team like the Rams, Bears, or Eagles, who can run the football. Either way, the 49ers' dream playoff scenario is alive and well.