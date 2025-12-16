The San Francisco 49ers continue to surge toward the postseason, but speculation surrounding a potential return by All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner has drawn caution from within the organization.

As San Francisco (10-4) rides a four-game winning streak while pushing to clinch a playoff berth, NBC Sports insider Matt Maiocco reported that expectations of Warner returning for the postseason may be premature — though not entirely off the table.

“General manager John Lynch recently told NBC Sports Bay Area that All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner regularly keeps him posted on his plan to return to the field for the postseason,” Maiocco wrote in his latest report.

Warner has not played since suffering a fractured and dislocated right ankle during the 49ers’ Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 12. Despite the severity of the injury, his recovery progress has drawn attention within the organization.

“Warner appears to be getting around very well after sustaining a fractured and dislocated right ankle in the 49ers’ Oct. 12 game at Tampa Bay,” Maiocco reported.

The star linebacker has remained active in his rehabilitation and offered his own optimistic assessment publicly.

“He recently provided an update on social media, saying, ‘I’m ecstatic about where it’s at,’” Maiocco noted.

Warner is continuing to rebuild strength and mobility, focusing on weightlifting and functional movements as part of his physical therapy.

“Warner is lifting weights and rebuilding his strength while increasing his range of motion. He said he is doing sled walks and sled pushes as part of his physical therapy,” Maiocco wrote.

John Lynch urges patience with Fred Warner’s return as 49ers weigh Super Bowl timeline

Despite the progress, Lynch emphasized that the organization will not rush one of its cornerstone players back into action, particularly for the early rounds of the postseason. The opening round of the NFL playoffs is scheduled for Jan. 10.

“Lynch suggested it might not be realistic for Warner to rush back for the postseason,” Maiocco reported.

“I think it's outside the realm, and I promise you, it's our duty, with a player like Fred, not to ever put himself in harm's way in terms of not being ready,” Lynch said.

The timeline does shift, however, if the 49ers are able to advance deep into the playoffs. Super Bowl 60 will be played at Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8, nearly four months after Warner sustained the injury.

“If the 49ers can advance deep into the postseason without him, Warner is certain to do anything and everything in his power to get back for the biggest game of them all,” Maiocco wrote.

Warner has been limited to six games this season, totaling 51 tackles, including 28 solo stops, along with two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three passes defended and 5.5 stuffs for loss.

For now, San Francisco will continue without its defensive leader. The 49ers are scheduled to travel for a Week 16 Monday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.