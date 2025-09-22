While the San Francisco 49ers are dealing with the injury to Nick Bosa and also setbacks for Jauan Jennings, they do have good news. Kyle Shanahan revealed Brock Purdy will be ‘ready to go Wednesday' before the game against the Jaguars, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Brock Purdy has a chance to play this week:

Quote Nick Wagoner @nwagoner #49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says he expects QB Brock Purdy to continue back at practice this week. He'll be ready to go Wednesday, and they'll evaluate him from there.”

It’s very good news for the 49ers because backup quarterback Mac Jones is questionable after re-aggravating his knee injury.

49ers hope to have QB Brock Purdy back

Jones provided a big lift for the 49ers, leading them to wins over the Saints and the Cardinals. He connected on 66.3% of his passes while tossing four touchdowns with only one pick. But it’s the two wins that matter most.

After the Saints game, Shanahan praised Jones.

“I thought Mac played real well,” Shanahan said. “We had a number of things we had to change up. Thought he handled the situation well, thought he delivered the ball real well. Obviously, would like to have that fumble back. Hopefully we can get rid of it a little earlier. But yeah, I thought he did a hell of a job.”

Still, the 49ers want to turn back to Purdy. But the turf toe injury can be difficult to manage, according to a post on X by Coach Yac.

“After the Seattle game, when they told me it’s turf toe, they could see my face,” Shanahan said. “Then they were like, ‘maybe, kind of' I was like, what does that mean, and they said there’s different types of turf toe. There’s ligaments in there you can injure, and he didn’t get all the bad ones. That’s why they told us 2-6 weeks. I kind of have mixed feelings about it, not knowing what to expect. But the fact that he was able to get out and practice this week and have a chance to play on Sunday, makes me very encouraged to what it could have been.”

Practice will be the biggest determining factor, according to The Athletic.

“We’ll see if there are any limitations,” Shanahan said.