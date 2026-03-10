One of the biggest talking points for the San Francisco 49ers as free agency gets underway is the contract situation of star offensive lineman Trent Williams. At age 37, Williams is still getting it done at an elite level in San Francisco, but he carries a massive cap hit for the upcoming season, leading the team to want to restructure his contract.

Amid the dispute, some have floated the possibility that a trade could be on the horizon for the disgruntled star, but recently, cold water was dumped on those rumors by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter during a visit to “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“Trent Williams and the 49ers have been discussing a new deal.. They aren't shopping him and he's not expected to be traded.. That could change but I don't think it's realistic right now,” said Schefter, per Pat McAfee on X, formerly Twitter.

It would be hard to imagine the future Hall of Famer suiting up for a different franchise at this point after having been with the 49ers for six seasons now. Over the course of his career, Williams has racked up several honors, including 12 Pro Bowl appearances and three first team all-pro selections.

Meanwhile, the 49ers recently made a splash on the free agent market by bringing in veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on a three-year contract. The deal gives Brock Purdy another weapon to target down the field ahead of a season in which George Kittle will likely be sidelined extensively due to his recent Achilles injury.

In any case, 49ers fans will certainly be hoping that something is worked out on the Williams front sooner rather than later. The NFL free agency period is set to officially open for business on Wednesday, at which point all reported deals will become official.