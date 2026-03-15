The San Francisco 49ers have patiently been waiting for the return of star pass rusher Nick Bosa. If his brother were to join him upon that return, the 49ers' pass rush would be even scarier.

After a one-year stint with the Buffalo Bills, Joey Bosa now finds himself in free agency. Their mom, Cheryl Bosa, is at least hoping the pair team up. She shared a story on Instagram of both the Bosa boys donning 49ers garb.

Nick and Joey Bosa’s mom posted this on her IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/0ZMLfpbT7K — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) March 15, 2026

Whether or not that means San Francisco is actually interested in Joey is yet to be seen. However, the 49ers are certainly considering all options as they look to go on a deeper playoff run. If signing Bosa's brother makes sense from a monetary and scheme fit, perhaps mom's wishes will come true.

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In his one year with the Bills, Bosa put up 29 tackles, five sacks, 16 quarterback hits and a league-leading five forced fumbles. If he was playing on the 49ers, the pass rusher would've led the team in both QB hits and sacks.

Perhaps his brother Nick would have something to say about that if he were on the field. He put up 24 quarterback hits and nine sacks in his last full season back in 2024. The 49ers wouldn't mind having that competition play out if both players are healthy and contributing at the top of their game.

Over his 10 years in the NFL, Bosa – Joey that is – has put up 372 tackles, 172 quarterback hits, 22 forced fumbles and 77 sacks. He is a former Rookie of the Year and a five-time Pro Bowler.

As his NFL career starts to wind down, Bosa will have to consider teaming up with his brother. Ultimately, that'll be a 49ers decision. But if all the pieces align, maybe their mom's post was the start of something special rather than a hopeful wish.