The Washington Commanders have had a busy offseason, recently signing edge rusher Odafe Oweh to a lucrative contract as free agency gets underway. The Commanders are looking to bounce back after a rough 2025 season that saw them miss out on the playoffs altogether.

On Wednesday, a big name hit the market after a departure from the San Francisco 49ers, as reported by Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

“With the new league year set to begin today, the #49ers plan to release WR Brandon Aiyuk. Could happen as soon as today, but certainly soon,” reported Wagoner on X, formerly Twitter.

He then noted that “Washington is the most likely landing spot for Aiyuk, probably on a one-year prove it deal.”

Article Continues Below

Aiyuk did not play in the 2025 season as he worked his way back from an ACL and MCL injury he sustained the previous year, so it makes sense that he would have to settle for a “prove-it” deal in this free agency period, as opposed to something more lucrative.

Still, it's a deal with plenty of upside for the Commanders, as Aiyuk had established himself as a legit number one wideout option in San Francisco prior to the injury. The Commanders didn't have a lot of production out of the wide receiver room this past year, which certainly wasn't helped by the frequent injuries sustained by quarterback Jayden Daniels.

In any case, the financial details of Aiyuk's deal with Washington, should it indeed come to pass, are yet to be announced.